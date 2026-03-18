Google Chrome for Android gets desktop-like Bookmarks Bar on tablets and foldables

New Delhi:

Google has brought a kind of familiar desktop feature to Android devices – a Bookmarks Bar in Chrome. With the new feature on their bigger display device, users will be able to save the links at Bookmark Bars on their Android tablets and foldable phones.

How will the feature work?

The bookmarks bar sits right under the address bar and stretches across the screen, just like on desktop Chrome. You will see your saved bookmarks, each with its icon and name.

You can open bookmark folders right there without popping up a new menu, and everything looks neat and organised. Got too many bookmarks to fit? There’s a little chevron on the right—tap it to see more. Plus, there’s an “All bookmarks” shortcut to bring up the full-screen bookmark manager.

This update makes moving around Chrome way easier on larger devices. Now, you can just tap your most-used sites instead of hunting through menus. If you hold down on a bookmark, you will see the full URL, giving you extra info as you browse.

All-in-all, the new feature could make multitasking easy for the users of tablets and foldable smartphones – and it will be a lot smoother.

How to save a bookmark?

To turn it on, open Chrome on your Android tablet or foldable

There, go to Settings

Then tap 'Appearance'.

flip on ‘Show Bookmarks Bar’

You will need Chrome version 146 or higher.

If you do not see the option yet, try force-closing the app or hang tight – the update might still be rolling out, and you might have to keep patience.

Important things to note about the Bookmark feature

This Bookmarks Bar will not show up on smaller display smartphones. Google only wants to help the larger display – keeping things simple and tidy for the users to have an organised experience.

Why is the Bookmark Bar important?

More people are using tablets and foldable smartphones these days – all because of work and productivity. For the same reason, Chrome needed an upgrade to keep up.

Now, it feels closer to what you get on a desktop—more convenient, more efficient, and honestly, just easier to use.