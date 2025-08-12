Goodbye, SIM card slot? Google Pixel 10 Series leak hints at eSIM-only design The Google Pixel 10 Series is set to launch on August 20. Ahead of its launch, leaks suggest that the smartphone may not include a physical SIM card slot.

New Delhi:

Google is set to unveil its new Pixel devices on August 20, and a new leak suggests a major change is coming to the upcoming smartphones. According to tipster Evan Blass on X (formerly Twitter), the company may remove the physical SIM card slot from the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

No physical SIM card slot

These three smartphones are expected to switch to eSIM technology, offering two active eSIM slots. This move, however, could be limited to the United States and may reduce the flexibility of swapping SIM cards, as the process is often more time-consuming than with a physical card. Interestingly, Blass suggests that the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will retain a physical SIM slot.

This isn't a new concept; Apple already offers eSIM-only iPhone 14 and 15 models in the U.S. By removing the physical SIM card slot, companies can improve a device's water resistance and free up valuable internal space for other components.

While CAD-based renders for all models currently show a physical SIM card slot, this remains unconfirmed.

Launch event and product release delays

Google is expected to reveal a range of new products at the event, including the Pixel 10 Series, the Pixel Watch 4, the Pixel Fold Pro 10, and the Buds 2a headphones. However, a report from Engadget, citing Winfuture, indicates that some of these products will not be available for immediate purchase.

The Pixel Watch 4, Fold Pro 10, and Buds 2a are expected to be unveiled at the event but won't go on sale until October, possibly due to supply chain issues. Google has not yet confirmed these delays.

ALSO READ:

World's thinnest phone? Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge leak reveals key features

WhatsApp testing new feature for sharing motion photos in chats, groups, and channels