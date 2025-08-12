WhatsApp testing new feature for sharing motion photos in chats, groups, and channels WhatsApp is currently testing an impressive new feature seen in the latest Android beta version, which allows users to send motion pictures.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is preparing to launch a new feature that will allow users to create and share motion pictures with audio, similar to what you find on Instagram. The company is currently testing this feature with millions of Android users and plans to roll it out widely soon.

Motion picture feature

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the motion picture feature was spotted in Android beta version 2.25.22.29, which is available for download on Google Play for beta testers.

Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo show that when you select a photo to share from your gallery, a new option will appear in the top-right corner. Tapping on this option will allow you to transform a still image into a motion picture that you can share with friends and family. The feature will include a visible play button, making it easy for recipients to identify it as a motion picture. You'll also be able to add audio.

This feature is already available on many flagship Android smartphones from brands like Samsung and Google, as well as some mid-range models. Now, WhatsApp is integrating it directly into its app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature designed to help users avoid unwanted group chats. Now, whenever someone who isn't in your contacts adds you to a group, you'll get a notification. This message will include important information about the group, like how many people are in it, whether any of your contacts are members, and when the chat started.

WhatsApp bans over 98 lakh accounts in India

In other news, WhatsApp has taken a major action in India by banning more than 9.8 million accounts. This was announced in Meta's June compliance report. The bans were a result of misuse and the spread of rumors on the platform, following similar actions the company has taken against millions of other users in the past.

ALSO READ: Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 12, 2025: Indian gamers will get many cool items for free