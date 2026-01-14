GIGABYTE introduce four new OLED gaming monitors, with brighter and sharper graphics GIGABYTE has introduced four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2026, showcasing major improvements in picture quality, HDR brightness, motion clarity, and durability. The new lineup features advanced technologies like HyperNits HDR tuning, AI Picture Mode, and exclusive Tactical features.

GIGABYTE has launched a new range of OLED gaming monitors at CES 2026, majorly focusing on better and brighter graphics. The new range of monitors features OLED panels to their limits, and are packed with better HDR and SDR quality, good colour delivery and plenty of features which are suitable for online gamers.

The company says these new screens blend sharp visuals with custom gaming tools, so you get both eye-popping graphics and the kind of control serious players demand.

GIGABYTE’s HyperNits tech

Let’s talk about HDR for a second—because GIGABYTE’s HyperNits tech is one of the big stories here. OLEDs usually hit a wall with peak brightness (thanks to APL limits), which means HDR scenes sometimes look a little dim. HyperNits changes that.

The monitor is capable of smoothly running heavy graphic games by using a smart algorithm to tweak the EOTF curve, which further boosts brightness by up to 30 per cent without blowing out the highlights, claims GIGABYTE. You can pick HyperNits High if you want the brightest image, or go with Medium for a gentler 20 per cent boost if you are gaming in a darker room.

Also, there are three HDR Picture Modes—Movie, Game, and Vivid—so you can dial in the look you want, depending on what you’re watching or playing.

GIGABYTE’s new AI Picture Mode

For regular SDR content, GIGABYTE’s new AI Picture Mode steps in. This isn’t just a gimmick—it actually uses AI trained on a massive database to tune your monitor in real time. If you’re working or browsing, it’ll drop brightness and blue light to save your eyes. Watching a movie? It bumps up contrast and gamma for a richer picture. Playing FPS games? AI Black Equaliser kicks in for better visibility. All these tweaks happen automatically, so you don’t have to mess with menus.

Tactical Switch 2.0

Gamers get some exclusive tools here, too. Tactical Switch 2.0 lets you flip between resolutions and aspect ratios—like 4:3 or 5:4—with a single press. That’s a big deal if you play competitive esports and need a specific setup in a hurry. There’s also Ultra Clear, which sharpens motion and cuts down on blur, so everything stays crisp during fast action, whether you’re gaming or watching high-speed videos.

Models

The new MO34WQC36 is an ultra-wide QD-OLED, and the MO32U24 is a 4K QD-OLED monitor.

Both come with ObsidianShield film and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

ObsidianShield boosts black levels by up to 40 per cent, gives you deeper contrast, and makes details pop.

They are also tougher than before—the surface hardness jumps from 2H to 3H, which means the screens are 2.5 times more scratch-resistant.

The MO34WQC36 uses a new V-stripe sub-pixel structure, so text looks insanely clear—like, 64 times better.

Then there’s the MO27Q28GR, which features fourth-gen RealBlack Glossy WOLED tech, certified by UL for top-tier black performance even if your room’s full of sunlight. GIGABYTE’s also got a new white version, the MO27Q2A ICE, for anyone who wants a 27-inch QD-OLED monitor with a bit of style.