Follow us on Image Source : FILE GenAI to Take Over 30% of Mundane Tasks, Transforming Industry Dynamics by 2027

Generative AI (commonly known as GenAI) is likely to assume 30 per cent of traditional marketing's mundane tasks by 2027 in the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan. A new report has surfaced which has shown that the GenAI is set to take over jobs like content, website optimisation, SEO, customer data analysis, lead scoring, segmentation, and hyper-personalisation.

According to an IDC report, around 37.8 per cent of chief marketing officers (CMOs) indicated that they have already begun implementing GenAI technologies.

Also, it was stated that 51 per cent of CMOs highlighted that their top business objective in the next 12 months is to improve lead generation through improved quality of content marketing.

Artificial intelligence will drive greater levels of automation across marketing tasks which will ultimately transform the marketer's role to leverage greater skillsets, and cross-functional collaboration across the teams.

"There will be a clear shift towards marketers expanding their skillets to include capabilities such as storytelling, and data analytics and greater cross-functional collaboration with other teams such as IT, sales, and operations towards the notion of a dream team,” said Lavanya Jindal, Research Analyst, CX, Martech, and Value Streams at IDC.

"Generative AI will act as the enabler through greater automation of manual tasks such as SEO, content and website optimisation," Jindal added.

Trying to reduce content ingestion, by 2026, more than 50 per cent of consumers will employ AI through mobile devices to discover, evaluate, and purchase most of the products and services according to the report.

ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Gaming: Here are free games for January 2024