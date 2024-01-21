Sunday, January 21, 2024
     
GenAI tools expected to contribute 70% by 2028: Report

The report states that more than 50 per cent of consumers will employ artificial intelligence through mobile devices to discover, purchase and evaluate most of the products and services which they want by 2026.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2024 16:40 IST
Generative AI, tech news
Image Source : FILE GenAI tools expected to contribute 70 per cent by 2028

GenAI-based tools are said to be capable of writing 70 per cent of software tests by 2028, which will decrease the need for manual testing. This will result in the improvement of the test coverage, software usability and code quality.

As per the new IDC report, 48 per cent of enterprises in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region consider code review and have been testing as the important tasks that artificial intelligence could effectively help developers streamline.

The top areas of emphasis for utilising AI/ML with testing include prioritising tests, discovering the underlying cause of failed tests, creating test cases, and self-healing and testing procedures,” the report mentioned.

GenAI for test automation involves using AI algorithms to generate and manage test scripts, allowing for more efficient and adaptable testing procedures. Artificial intelligence will drive greater levels of automation across software development, with developers and DevOps experts at the forefront of this new paradigm, the report stated.

"The Asia-Pacific market for generative AI-assisted software development, including code generation, user interface, testing, and other use cases, is rapidly growing. China, India, and Japan are investing significantly on this to enhance software testing capabilities,” said Dhiraj Badgujar, senior research manager for digital innovations, xOps and developer strategies, IDC Asia/Pacific.

“Gen AI will reinvent refactoring of legacy apps, with enterprises utilising GenAI tools and cloud service provider platforms to initiate and execute 50 per cent of code conversion and development tasks by 2027,” according to the IDC.

More than 50 per cent of consumers will employ AI through mobile devices to discover, evaluate, and purchase most of the products and services they want by 2026.

“By 2028, natural language will become the most widely used programming language, with developers using it to create 30 per cent of net new applications,” the report mentioned.

ALSO READ: Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: A budget-friendly smartphone under the entry-level segment

Inputs from IANS

 

