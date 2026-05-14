Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 14-15: Free diamonds, gun skins and more

New Delhi:

Garena has just dropped a fresh batch of Free Fire MAX redeem codes, which are valid for May 14 (2026). If you are someone who prefers to hook up in the game, these codes are a way to make gameplay more interesting. These codes are worth the attention, and they hand out free in-game rewards like diamonds, weapon skins, outfits, weapons and sometimes even pets or gold.

But players have to be cautious as they do not stick around forever. They are country-bound, so no one can use them beyond India. Also, each code has a limit on the number of people who can claim it. So if you drag your feet, you’re out of luck.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 14

Here is the list of active codes for the day:

4ST1ZTBZBRP9 FK3J9H5G1F7D FFR4G3HM5YJN 6KWMFJVMQQYG FZ5X1C7V9B2N FT4E9Y5U1I3O FP9O1I5U3Y2T FE2R8T6Y4U1I FU1I5O3P7A9S F7F9A3B2K6G8 FF6YH3BFD7VT B1RK7C5ZL8YT S9QK2L6VP3MR BR43FMAPYEZZ UPQ7X5NMJ64V 4N8M2XL9R1G3 H8YC4TN6VKQ9 FM6N1B8V3C4X FA3S7D5F1G9H

Note: Players need to keep their eyes on these codes and work fast. All these in-game rewards will vanish after certain usage (500 per code), and they run out super fast as several players are already waiting to redeem them.

List of in-game rewards

It is not specific, it is a mixed bag, and players may win anything:

Free diamonds

Weapon crates

Gold

Outfits

Vouchers

A brand-new pet

But the twist is that each reward will vary for each account. Even your friends might get a reward which is different from the same code, and this is normal.

Want in? Here’s what you do:

1. Head to the official Garena Free Fire MAX redemption site.

2. Log in with Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK. Guest accounts are out of luck here.

3. Pick a code from the list above and copy it.

4. Paste the code in the redemption box.

5. Hit "Confirm". If it works, you’ll find your reward waiting in your game mail.

If a code fails, it probably means it is gone. No stress, just try the next one, and do not forget that these are region-specific and have limited uses. So if you want those freebies, don’t wait around. Grab them before someone else does.