Free service, hidden cost: What you must know before claiming free ChatGPT Go or Google Gemini Pro While ChatGPT Go and Google Gemini Pro are offered for free, they are strategically designed to trap users into paying for the service later. Here’s what you should know.

New Delhi:

Google and OpenAI are offering Indian users free access to the paid versions of their respective chatbots, which come with advanced features.

Google, in partnership with Jio, offers an 18-month free subscription to Google Gemini Pro and an additional 2TB of free Google cloud storage.

OpenAI offers ChatGPT Go, which includes more AI image generations, higher daily message limits, longer memory for personalized responses, and access to OpenAI's flagship GPT-5 model.

The catch: Designed to convert

While these services are free for a limited time, they are primarily designed to encourage users to purchase paid plans once the offer period ends. Google and OpenAI use different methods, but the goal is the same. Here is what you need to keep in mind before opting for these "free" offers.

Google Gemini Pro free offer: The cloud storage trap

Google is offering free access to Gemini Pro along with 2TB of free cloud storage. This 2TB storage typically costs around Rs 1,950 per month.

The issue arises when you begin using this storage to save your files. After the 18-month offer ends, you will be required to pay the monthly fee (or subscribe to another plan) to keep your data in the cloud. Otherwise, your data will be deleted.

Actionable advice: Only proceed with this offer and store your data online if you are willing to use Google's cloud service and pay for it in the future. If not, migrating your data later could become a significant problem.

OpenAI free ChatGPT Go: The auto-debit trap

OpenAI's approach is a classic tactic used by subscription platforms: demanding automatic payment setup for a free trial. For free access to ChatGPT Go, users must set up an auto-debit via a credit/debit card or UPI.

The service is free for a year, but users cannot cancel the auto-debit during the offer period; doing so will immediately cancel their free access. They must, therefore, keep the auto-debit active. If a user forgets to cancel their subscription next November, OpenAI will automatically charge them for the paid ChatGPT Go plan, leading to an unintentional payment.

Actionable advice: If you decide to avail this free offer, set a clear reminder to cancel the auto-pay in November next year to avoid being charged unexpectedly.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT Go's free India launch hits snag: UPI activation issues frustrate users