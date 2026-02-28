Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 28, 2026: Unlock exclusive rewards

New Delhi:

Garena’s Free Fire Max remains a sensation among young gamers worldwide, offering a vibrant world of competitive battle royale action. While many players earn cosmetic items through in-game events, not everyone has the time to complete every challenge. Fortunately, the developers regularly release daily redeem codes, allowing players to snag premium items for free.

Important: Terms and conditions

Before you jump in, keep these two rules in mind:

Region-Specific: Codes only work in the specific region they were issued for. Time-Sensitive: These codes have a limited shelf life. If you receive an error message, the code has likely expired or is not valid for your area. If this happens, don’t worry—simply check back for the next batch of daily codes.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 28, 2026:

Here are the latest codes available for redemption. Act fast to ensure you don't miss out:

4N8M2XL9R1G3

​FU1I5O3P7A9S

​S9QK2L6VP3MR

​FP9O1I5U3Y2T

​B1RK7C5ZL8YT

​FZ5X1C7V9B2N

​FFR4G3HM5YJN

​6KWMFJVMQQYG

​F7F9A3B2K6G8

​BR43FMAPYEZZ

​H8YC4TN6VKQ9

​FK3J9H5G1F7D

​FA3S7D5F1G9H

​UPQ7X5NMJ64V

​FJI4GFE45TG5

​4ST1ZTBZBRP9

​FM6N1B8V3C4X

​B6QV3LMK1TP

​FT4E9Y5U1I3O

​FF6YH3BFD7VT

​FL2K6J4H8G5F

Step-by-Step Guide: How to redeem your codes

Follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:

Visit the Official Site: Head over to the Garena Rewards Redemption Site. Log In: Sign in using the account linked to your Free Fire ID. Locate the Banner: Look for the redemption banner on the dashboard. Enter the Code: Type your code into the text box and hit the Confirm button. Claim Your Loot: Once successful, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Please note that Free Fire is currently banned in India; however, Free Fire Max remains available and legal to play. Codes are subject to regional availability and expiration.

