Nothing Phone 4a Pink variant revealed ahead of March 5 launch; design, chipset and India availability confirm

New Delhi:

Ahead of the official launch of the Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing has unveiled a new pink colour variant. The company had previously teased the handset in white, and the newly revealed pink option introduces a fresh addition to its smartphone portfolio. This marks the first time the UK-based brand has introduced a pink variant in its lineup. According to the company, the new colours reflect a more expressive design direction inspired by art, fashion, and pop culture.

Nothing has also confirmed key design elements of the Phone 4a. The smartphone retains the brand’s signature transparent rear panel along with its distinctive lighting interface. The company has listed March 5 as the official launch date on its website, with the unveiling set to take place in the first week of March.

Chipset branding and India availability confirmed

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 4a series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The device is expected to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.

The company has also confirmed availability in India. The smartphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart following the official launch.

Nothing Phone 4a expected specifications

The Nothing Phone 4a is expected to feature:

A 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display

Up to 120Hz refresh rate

5400mAh battery

50W wired fast charging support

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor

Previously showcased in white, the handset features a triple rear camera setup housed in a pill-shaped module, with the LED flash positioned outside the camera unit. The device continues the transparent back design seen in earlier models and is likely to introduce a new Glyph Bar notification system.

In terms of physical layout, the power and volume buttons are positioned on the right side, while an additional button is placed on the left.

With refined design elements and upgraded hardware, the Nothing Phone 4a series is set to make its debut on March 5.