Social media platforms accountable for hosted content and child safety, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi:

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday asserted that digital platforms must take responsibility for the content they host, stressing that ensuring the online safety of children and citizens is their obligation. Addressing the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave, Vaishnaw said platforms need to “wake up” and recognise the importance of reinforcing trust in institutions built by human society over thousands of years.

“Platforms must take responsibility for the content that is hosted by them. The online safety of children and the online safety of all citizens is the responsibility of the platforms,” he said.

Warning on accountability and changing nature of internet

The minister cautioned that failure to adhere to these principles would make platforms accountable, noting that the nature of the internet has evolved significantly.

He emphasised that the time has come for a major shift in approach and urged platforms to cooperate with society’s fundamental needs.

“The time has come to make that big inflectional change. I request the platforms to cooperate with human society’s basic needs. The society which is today asking for this change has to be respected,” he said.

Call to regulate AI-generated content

Vaishnaw underlined the need to regulate the use of AI-generated content, stating that such material should not be created without the consent of the individual whose face, voice, or personality is used.

He warned that emerging technologies, including deepfakes, pose a serious threat by making people believe in events that never occurred.

Trust in institutions must be preserved

According to the minister, human society is built on trust in institutions, from families and social identity systems to the judiciary, media, and legislature, all of which function on the foundational principle of trust.

Citing the media as an example, Vaishnaw said its credibility depends on impartiality, verifying information before publication, and remaining accountable for its content.

He added that every institution created by humans is grounded in these core tenets, where mutual trust defines their very foundation. However, as the world evolves, this central principle of trust is increasingly under threat, particularly from technologies such as deepfakes.

Must share revenue with creators

Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that social media platforms must legally share revenue with those who create content, including news organisations, traditional media, creators in remote areas, influencers, and professors and researchers who use these platforms to disseminate their work.

He further stated that the principle needed to be corrected and that there must be a fair and equitable share of revenue for content creators.

