Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra now available for Rs 89,990 after S26 Ultra launch: Check new offers

New Delhi:

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the price of last year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been significantly reduced. This premium Samsung smartphone is now available for up to Rs 20,000 less than its original launch price. Customers can also save up to Rs 75,000 by exchanging their old phones, depending on the device’s condition.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 200MP camera, up to 16GB of RAM, and storage options going up to 1TB. Like the newly launched S26 Ultra, it also comes equipped with Galaxy AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price cut and Amazon offers

The flagship device was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999. It is available in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

On Amazon, the smartphone has received a flat price cut of Rs 18,000. Additionally, a bank discount of Rs 1,500 is being offered, bringing the total discount to Rs 19,500. This reduces the effective price to Rs 1,07,990.

Amazon is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 42,000. If you receive an exchange value of Rs 18,000 for your old smartphone, the effective price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra can drop to Rs 89,990. However, the final exchange value depends on the condition and model of the old device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications and features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra sports a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. It supports Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz high refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 45W wireless and 15W wired fast charging.

The device runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15 and includes Galaxy AI features.

200MP Camera, S-Pen support and premium design

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200MP primary sensor. It also includes a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers a 12MP front camera.

This premium smartphone supports the S-Pen and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water resistance. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, and NFC.

