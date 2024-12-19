Flipkart's new sale starts tonight with huge discounts on smartphones, including iPhones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Flipkart sale

A new sale is set to kick off on Flipkart from tonight (December 20). During the last sale of the year, shoppers can look forward to attractive discounts not only on the iPhone but also on popular brands like Vivo, Nothing, and Realme. This event will take place on the e-commerce site from December 20 to December 25. Interested buyers will find excellent deals on a variety of items, including smartphones, gadgets, electronics, and home appliances.

Offers on Accessories

According to the e-commerce platform, smartwatches will be available starting at just Rs 999. Additionally, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 70 percent on mobile accessories such as chargers and cables. Mobile covers will also be offered for under Rs 499, while there is a chance to grab fast charging power banks at discounts of up to 50 percent.

Flipkart has highlighted the iPhone 15 Plus, Nothing CMF Phone 1, Vivo T3 Pro 5G, and POCO M6 5G as the wishlist smartphones. This indicates that these devices will see the steepest discounts during the sale. Furthermore, attractive offers are anticipated on other models from these brands.

The platform has yet to disclose specific details about the smartphone discounts. Regarding home appliances, customers can expect to snag deals on refrigerators, geysers, washing machines, and split ACs at affordable prices.

