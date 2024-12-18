Starlink brings high-speed Wi-Fi to flight, Elon Musk's new video threatens Jio, Airtel

Follow us on Image Source : FILE In flight WiFi

Elon Musk recently shared a 2-minute video on his official X account, showcasing the capabilities of Starlink's broadband connectivity during flights. The video reveals that passengers can enjoy online gaming at high speeds, demonstrating that Starlink will provide robust internet access in the air. Musk emphasized in his post that Starlink’s performance is so exceptional that users can engage in real-time video games while flying.

The video highlights a seamless experience without any lag, suggesting that users will also be able to conduct video calls and online meetings without issues while in transit. Starlink boasts internet speeds ranging from 250Mbps to 300Mbps, comparable to conventional wired broadband services.

As for Starlink's entry into the Indian market, the satellite broadband service is set to launch soon. Musk's company is currently awaiting approval from the telecom regulator. This clearance is expected to follow the completion of satellite broadband spectrum allocation. Other players, including Airtel OneWeb, Jio Satcom, and Amazon Kuiper, are also competing to bring their satellite broadband services to India. There’s a good chance that Starlink could commence operations in the country early next year.

However, Starlink may face some challenges in India. A recent report indicates that the company has yet to fulfill regulatory compliance, which has delayed its receipt of a No Objection Certificate (NoC) needed to start services. In contrast, Airtel and Jio have already secured their NoCs from the Department of Telecommunications and are now just waiting for spectrum allocation.

In other news, Elon Musk has recently raised a discussion regarding hashtags, describing them as "ugly" and proposing that users consider ceasing their use. This statement followed an inquiry directed at X’s Grok AI chatbot about the current necessity of hashtags on the platform. Grok's response indicated that hashtags might be becoming less relevant, suggesting that their excessive use could render posts less visually appealing and potentially negatively impact engagement. Additionally, it was noted that an overabundance of hashtags may lead social media algorithms to decrease the visibility of posts.

