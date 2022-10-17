Flipkart, eDAO launches virtual shopping experience in metaverse: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPVERSE Flipverse

Flipkart, a homegrown e-commerce platform has announced that it has partnered with Polygon-incubated organisation eDAO to launch Flipverse, which is a metaverse space where consumers can visit and discover products in a photorealistic virtual destination and shop accordingly from Flipkart App. ALSO READ: Google Diwali 2022: This is how you can light up your home page

Created by using eDAO's pioneering Web3 tech stack, the company said that Flipverse will offer an interactive, gamified and immersive shopping experience to consumers in a digital world by giving them access to their favourite brands, Supercoins and digital collectables. ALSO READ: Best Diwali gifting options for gadget lovers

Image Source : FLIPVERSEFlipverse

In an official statement, Naren Ravula, VP and Head, Product Strategy and Deployment, at Flipkart Labs, said, "The launch of Flipverse will continue to have an impact on innovative industries like e-commerce and enhance the customer experience while delivering a gamified and immersive shopping experience, especially in light of the adoption of the metaverse and web3 platforms by multiple brands in India."

He further added, "By providing customers with access to their preferred brands, offers, SuperCoins, and digital collectables, we are aiming to improve their shopping experiences in a virtual and immersive setting."

The objective of the launch is to 'flip' the shopping narrative, allowing consumers to get closer to their favourite brands in a metaverse where the communication runs two ways.

Flipverse will be available on Flipkart's newly launched platform, FireDrops, which can be accessed from the e-commerce platform's app. It will enable a multiverse of brands to create unique product launches, discovery and inspiring experiences to attract and engage users.

At the same time, it will give brands the ability to generate and create their metaverse-ready digital twin in the virtual world, the company said.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News