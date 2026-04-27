Facebook not working for some users in India: Browser errors trigger confusion

New Delhi:

Facebook seems to be unresponsive for many users today. It was noticed when people reported about the loading of its desktop version, which has been facing a lot of issues for people, especially if you are using a desktop browser like Chrome or Firefox. Instead of the usual feed, people are running into error messages, blank white pages, or login errors.

Some users are trying to see only a spinning wheel or nothing at all.

Downdetector is showing some reports

If you check Downdetector, it might not show a big nationwide problem yet. So, this glitch seems to be hitting only certain users or regions, not the entire country.

Here’s what folks are dealing with:

Facebook’s homepage will not load

The login page spits out errors

Sometimes, you just get a blank white screen

Feed will not refresh, or it loads painfully slow

Browser complains about connection timeouts

People say the problem pops up more on Chrome and Firefox. The mobile app usually works fine, so it’s mainly a desktop headache right now.

Is Facebook totally down across India?

Not exactly! There is nothing confirming so far (by the time of writing) a widespread blackout, and millions are still scrolling as usual.

What could be the true reason behind it?

Here’s what the tech crowd suspects:

DNS resolution is acting up, which means your browser can’t find Facebook’s servers.

Something’s wrong with the content delivery network (CDN). If a nearby server or route fails, people in that zone get stuck.

Your browser’s cache, cookies, or saved sessions are a mess, blocking Facebook from loading.

Or maybe Facebook’s doing some behind-the-scenes maintenance, and users in certain areas get caught in the crossfire.

If you are locked out, try these quick fixes:

Refresh the page after a few minutes

Use Incognito or Private mode

Clear your browser cache and cookies

Switch browsers or test on your phone

Restart your Wi-Fi router

Use mobile data for a while

Check if the Facebook app still works

No need to panic, as it does not look like a security breach or someone messing with your account. This feels more like a temporary outage than anything else.