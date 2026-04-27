Facebook not working for some users in India: Browser errors trigger confusion

Facebook seems to be unresponsive for many users today. It was noticed when people reported about the loading of its desktop version, which has been facing a lot of issues for people, especially if you are using a desktop browser like Chrome or Firefox. Instead of the usual feed, people are running into error messages, blank white pages, or login errors.
Some users are trying to see only a spinning wheel or nothing at all.
Downdetector is showing some reports
If you check Downdetector, it might not show a big nationwide problem yet. So, this glitch seems to be hitting only certain users or regions, not the entire country.
Here’s what folks are dealing with:
- Facebook’s homepage will not load
- The login page spits out errors
- Sometimes, you just get a blank white screen
- Feed will not refresh, or it loads painfully slow
- Browser complains about connection timeouts
People say the problem pops up more on Chrome and Firefox. The mobile app usually works fine, so it’s mainly a desktop headache right now.
Is Facebook totally down across India?
Not exactly! There is nothing confirming so far (by the time of writing) a widespread blackout, and millions are still scrolling as usual.
What could be the true reason behind it?
Here’s what the tech crowd suspects:
- DNS resolution is acting up, which means your browser can’t find Facebook’s servers.
- Something’s wrong with the content delivery network (CDN). If a nearby server or route fails, people in that zone get stuck.
- Your browser’s cache, cookies, or saved sessions are a mess, blocking Facebook from loading.
- Or maybe Facebook’s doing some behind-the-scenes maintenance, and users in certain areas get caught in the crossfire.
If you are locked out, try these quick fixes:
- Refresh the page after a few minutes
- Use Incognito or Private mode
- Clear your browser cache and cookies
- Switch browsers or test on your phone
- Restart your Wi-Fi router
- Use mobile data for a while
- Check if the Facebook app still works
No need to panic, as it does not look like a security breach or someone messing with your account. This feels more like a temporary outage than anything else.