Even before TRAI's mandate, BSNL introduced affordable plan with unlimited calling, SMS but with no data

State owned telecom company BSNL has made headlines once again with a significant announcement. The company has rolled out a new recharge plan that mobile users across the country have been eagerly requesting for quite some time. BSNL has introduced a voice calling plan without any data, meaning that this plan will not include internet access.

For ages, millions of mobile users have been voicing their need for recharge plans that offer only voice calling services from providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi. Many users do not utilize mobile internet but still find themselves paying for data in their current recharge options. BSNL's new offering provides a much-needed solution for these customers.

Let’s dive into the details of BSNL's latest voice calling plan. The company has launched an affordable prepaid plan priced at Rs 439. This new offering is set to bring relief to countless users who have been struggling with costly plans. Not only is this plan data-free, but it also provides users with long validity, making it particularly appealing.

BSNL’s special tariff voucher, priced at Rs 439, is designed specifically for those who don’t require internet data at all. With this plan, customers can enjoy 90 days of unlimited calling for less than Rs 450. In addition to free calls across all networks, users will also benefit from complementary SMS services included in this recharge.

If you’re using a BSNL SIM and want to keep it active for an extended period without breaking the bank, this new recharge plan is an excellent choice.

In other news, Jio has launched a new recharge plan for Rs 49, which is the most economical option available. While it offers unlimited data, there is a usage limit under the Fair Usage Policy (FUP). This means you can enjoy unlimited data for one day, but only until you reach a total of 25GB.

