Redmi Note 12 Pro 256GB gets massive 43 percent price drop on Flipkart

Redmi is a well-known brand in India when it comes to smartphones. Their phones are especially popular in the affordable and mid-range price categories. Right now, Flipkart has some great deals on Redmi phones. If you're thinking of getting a new smartphone, you should definitely consider the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G.

Redmi offers a variety of phones, from budget-friendly options to more premium devices. The Redmi Note 12 Pro has become a favorite among users because it packs impressive features at a reasonable price. This phone is perfect for both professional tasks and everyday use, so you won’t be disappointed.

An exciting event called the Monument Sale 2025 is about to start on Flipkart, and even before the sale kicks off, they have already begun slashing prices on the Redmi Note 12 Pro. You have the chance to save a lot of money with these discounts.

Currently, the 256GB version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro is listed for Rs 32,999, but just before the Republic Day sale, the price has dropped by 43 percent. With the current offer, you can grab this phone for only Rs 18,790, saving you about Rs 15,000!

If you want to save even more, Flipkart is offering additional deals like bank discounts and trade-in options. For example, if you shop using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can get 5 percent cashback. Plus, you can exchange your old phone for extra savings.

As for the features, the Redmi Note 12 Pro was launched in 2022 and comes with a large 6.67-inch screen that offers vibrant colors and smooth visuals. It has a fast processor that ensures everything runs smoothly. For photography enthusiasts, there’s a powerful camera setup for capturing stunning photos, along with a solid front camera for selfies and video calls.

