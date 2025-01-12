iPhone 12 now available for just Rs 4,500, why choose it over iPhone 13?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 12 discount

If you’re considering buying a new Android smartphone, it might be wise to hold off for a moment. You now have a fantastic opportunity to purchase an Apple iPhone at a price typically reserved for affordable Android models. If the high cost previously kept you from owning an iPhone, now is the perfect time to make your dream a reality. Currently, the iPhone 12 has seen a significant price drop, making it available at a price similar to that of an Android smartphone.

You’ll be pleased to know that the price of the iPhone 12 has been slashed on the e-commerce site Flipkart. This means that even those who were previously budget-restrained can finally indulge in the Apple experience. The 256 GB variant of the iPhone 12 is now listed at a much lower price than before.

The iPhone 12 has had its price reduced once again. On Flipkart, the 256GB model was originally priced at Rs 64,900, but you can snag it for substantially less right now. The company is offering a generous up to 60,600 discount when buyers trade in their old phone.

The exact value you’ll receive depends on the condition and functionality of your device. If you’re fortunate enough to maximize the exchange value, you could potentially grab the iPhone 12 256 GB for as little as just Rs 4,300.

If juggling the budget is still a concern, Flipkart also offers convenient EMI options, allowing you to pay as little as Rs 2,282 per month.

iPhone 12 specifications

Now, let’s take a closer look at the powerful features of the iPhone 12. Launched in 2020, it boasts an aluminum frame with a sleek glass back panel and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display that supports an impressive 1200 nits peak brightness with HDR10. The device is upgradable to iOS 18.2.1.

Under the hood, the iPhone 12 is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, built on cutting-edge 5nm technology. It offers up to 4GB of RAM and storage options reaching up to 256GB. For photography enthusiasts, the device comes equipped with a dual camera system featuring 12 + 12 megapixel sensors, alongside a 12-megapixel front camera for stunning selfies and video calls.

The iPhone 13 has similar features to the iPhone 12, but it has a more advanced A15 chip, which makes it a bit faster. If you're considering purchasing the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 is a great option to think about, as it still offers excellent performance at a potentially lower price.

