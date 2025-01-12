BSNL eases users' concerns for 84 days with two affordable plans offering free calling, data

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL new 4G recharge plans

The government telecom company BSNL has introduced two new affordable recharge plans for mobile users, making things easier and more convenient for its customers. While BSNL already offered several budget-friendly options, these new plans come with exciting features like free calling and data. For those using a BSNL SIM card, you now have the option to choose between two plans: one for Rs 215 and another for Rs 628. BSNL has tailored these plans to cater to both short-term and long-term users, ensuring a variety of benefits.

BSNL’s Rs 628 plan

This plan is designed for long-term users and offers excellent value at Rs 628. It has a validity of 84 days, allowing you to use the services for a significant amount of time. If you travel, this plan also includes free national roaming, so you can make calls without worrying about extra charges.

You’ll receive high-speed 4G data, with up to 3GB available each day, totaling up to 252GB over the 84 days. Additionally, you get free access to various fun services like music and games, including Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, and more.

BSNL’s Rs 215 plan

For those looking for a shorter commitment, BSNL offers a Rs 215 plan. This plan provides unlimited free calls to all networks and is valid for 30 days. You’ll get 2GB of high-speed data daily, adding up to 60GB for the month. Plus, like the other plan, it includes 100 free SMS messages every day.

With these new plans, BSNL is dedicated to providing great benefits and value to its customers!

In other news, Jio has introduced a new recharge plan that costs only Rs 49. With this plan, users can access unlimited data, which is great if you find yourself running out of data for the day and need extra. This plan is part of Jio's range of offerings that cater to various needs of their customers.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 12: Unlock free crate, parachute and more