Jio creates stir again, offers unlimited data facility for just Rs 49

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio Rs 49 recharge plan

Reliance Jio, the leading telecom company in India, is always making news. With over 490 million customers nationwide, Jio frequently introduces new plans and offers to keep its users satisfied. Recently, the company has made headlines again with its affordable plans. Last July, Jio increased the prices of some of its recharge plans and removed several budget options. However, to benefit its customers, they have also launched new affordable plans, catering especially to those who use a lot of internet data.

One of the most exciting developments is Jio's new recharge plan priced at just Rs 49. This plan allows users to enjoy unlimited data, which is particularly useful if you run out of your daily allowance and need more. It's part of Jio's selection of data packs designed to meet different customer needs.

The Rs 49 plan is the most economical option available. While it offers unlimited data, there is a usage limit counted as Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Essentially, you can enjoy unlimited data, but only until you reach a total of 25GB. This plan is available for just one day, meaning it becomes inactive after 24 hours. If you use up that 25GB, your internet speed will slow down to 40Kbps. This new offering from Jio adds some pressure on competitors like Airtel, VI, and BSNL, as they try to keep pace with Jio's attractive pricing.

In other news, Jio has a fantastic new offer for its Jio Fiber and Jio Air Fiber customers: a free two-year subscription to YouTube Premium! This exciting deal started on January 11, 2025. If you're a qualifying customer, you can enjoy ad-free streaming of videos on YouTube, along with exclusive access to special YouTube Originals for two whole years, all at no extra cost.

YouTube Premium normally costs Rs 149 each month in India and comes with great features like the ability to download videos for offline viewing and watch videos in the background while doing other things on your device. With this offer, Jio wants to make sure its customers have a smooth and enjoyable video viewing experience, free from annoying ads.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 12: Unlock free crate, parachute and more