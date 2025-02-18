Elon Musk unveils Grok-3 to outperforms Google, OpenAI and more With Grok-3’s powerful advancements, AI competition is heating up, and Musk’s xAI is positioning itself as a major player in the industry.

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has officially unleashed Grok-3, as the most powerful AI chatbot, claimed the company. During a live-streamed demo event, Musk stated, “We’re very excited to present Grok-3, which is, we think, an order of magnitude more capable than Grok-2 in a very short period.”

With nearly 100,000 viewers tuning in, Musk praised the xAI team’s efforts, calling them “incredible” for achieving rapid advancements in AI development.

Grok-3 vs. other AI models

xAI shared benchmark comparisons where Grok-3 outperformed top AI models like Google’s Gemini 2 Pro, DeepSeek V3 and OpenAI’s GPT-4o in areas like science, coding and mathematics.

Musk further explained the meaning behind the name Grok, about Robert Heinlein’s novel Stranger in a Strange Land. He stated that “Grok means to fully and profoundly understand something,” highlighting the chatbot’s focus on deep comprehension and empathy.

Here’s all you need to know about the latest Grok-3:

What’s New in Grok-3?

10x more powerful

Grok-3 is significantly more powerful than its predecessor, with over 10 times the computing capability of Grok-2. The model completed pre-training in early January 2025 and continues to improve day by day.

Musk claimed, “Literally within 24 hours, you’ll see improvements.”

DeepSearch AI-powered smart engine.

It has been stated that one of Grok-3’s standout features is DeepSearch, an AI-powered smart search engine that goes beyond simple answers.

Unlike regular chatbots, DeepSearch explains its thought process, and how it interprets queries and formulates responses. A similar feature, DeepResearch, was introduced by Perplexity AI.

Exclusive Access for X Premium+ Users

Grok-3 is now available to Premium+ subscribers on X (formerly Twitter). xAI is also introducing a new subscription plan, SuperGrok, for users on the Grok mobile app and Grok.com website.

Musk’s clash with OpenAI

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but later distanced himself from it, has been highly critical of the company’s direction. He recently filed two lawsuits against OpenAI, accusing them of deviating from their original mission.

Musk also made a bold offer to buy OpenAI’s nonprofit arm for USD 97.4 billion (approx. Rs 8 lakh crore), but OpenAI CEO Sam Altman rejected it, calling it an attempt to slow down OpenAI’s progress.

Currently, xAI is in talks to raise USD 10 billion (around Rs 83,000 crore), which could increase its valuation to USD 75 billion (around Rs 6.2 lakh crore). Meanwhile, OpenAI is reportedly seeking USD 40 billion (around Rs 3.3 lakh crore) in funding, pushing its valuation to USD 300 billion (around Rs 24.8 lakh crore).

Building the future of AI infrastructure

Developing Grok-3 required massive infrastructure investments. xAI executives revealed that they built their own data centre from scratch in just four months. They deployed 100,000 GPUs in 122 days and then doubled the capacity in just 92 days—a remarkable achievement in AI computing.

Meanwhile, other tech giants are heavily investing in AI infrastructure:

Dell Technologies is finalizing a USD 5 billion (around Rs 41,500 crore) deal to supply xAI with high-performance AI servers.

SoftBank, Oracle, and Abu Dhabi-backed MGX have announced plans to invest up to USD 500 billion (around Rs 41.5 lakh crore) in AI data centres.

