Elon Musk initiates auction of Twitter building memorabilia and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk launches auction of Twitter building collectables

Tech magnate Elon Musk has organized an auction featuring items and signage from the former Twitter building, shortly after the company's rebranding to X. The auction, named 'Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!', is set to commence on September 12 and conclude within two days, according to the BBC.

Heritage Global Partners, the auction house, has set a minimum bid of $25 for each item. Among the 584 items up for auction are coffee tables, large bird cages, and oil paintings of viral images. The collection also includes numerous desks, chairs, a DJ booth, and a variety of musical instruments suitable for a band. Notably, one of the Twitter signs listed for auction remains affixed to the company's San Francisco headquarters on 10th Street.

"Bird is still mounted on side of the building. Buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits," the listing specifies.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces a group call scheduling feature in Android Beta: How to use it?

Two oil paintings of viral images are also part of the auction. One depicts Ellen Degeneres' star-studded selfie from the 2014 Academy Awards. The second portrays the image shared by former US President Barack Obama upon his re-election in November 2012, which became the most-liked tweet on the platform at the time.

Earlier this year, Musk's company had already organized an online auction for numerous items from its San Francisco headquarters, including the bird statue and various office assets.

ALSO READ: OpenAI expands 'Custom Instructions' capability to all ChatGPT users, offering enhanced control over AI

The upcoming auction offers an intriguing opportunity for enthusiasts to own pieces of tech and pop culture history associated with the iconic social media platform.

INPUTS FROM IANS

Latest Technology News