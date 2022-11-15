Elon Musk confronts Twitter engineer online. Then fires him on online

Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter boss Elon Musk

Twitter: Elon Musk, who has been taking controversial decisions ever since he's become boss of the microblogging site, in another call has fired one of the App developers of Twitter on the platform.

This came after Musk highlighted that Twitter App was super slow in many countries.

In a tweet on November 13, Elon Musk wrote, "Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!"

However, contrary to Musk's discovery of the flaw in the App, Twitter engineer Eric Frohnhoefer replied, "I have spent approximately 6 years working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong."

Jumping into the conversion, another App developer Money Nerd Techie advised Frohnhoefer to inform his boss privately.

"I have been a developer for 20 years. And I can tell you that as the domain expert here you should inform your boss privately. Trying to one up him in public while he is trying to learn and be helpful makes you look like a spiteful self serving developer."

Responding to the developer, Frohnhoefer said, "Maybe he should ask questions privately. Maybe using Slack or email."

Elon Musk then replied, "He's fired."

The Twitter App developer responded with an emoji.

Elon Musk further continued on the issue of App being slow and said, "I was told approx 1200 RPCs independently by several engineers at Twitter, which matches # of microservices. The ex-employee is wrong. Same app in US takes approx 2 secs to refresh (too long), but approx 20 secs in India, due to bad batching/verbose comms. Actually useful data transferred is low..."

"Part of today will be turning off the “microservices” bloatware. Less than 20% are actually needed for Twitter to work! And we will finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally, no one even knows why we did that…" Musk added.

