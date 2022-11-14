'Working remotely is ok if...': Elon Musk's three conditions for Twitter employees

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk's spells out 3 conditions for allowing Twitter employees to work remotely

Elon Musk has cleared the air surrounding his 'Work from Home' policies for the employees at Twitter. Responding to a Twitter user's accusation against him, the multi-billionaire said he did not call his Ireland workforce back to Dublin.

The Twitter user, under the username @balinares posted the screenshot of an email supposedly received by a Twitter user in Ireland.

The post seemingly accused Musk of forbidding its workers from remote working and asking them to report to the office mandatorily.

Musk swiftly took to Twitter, clarifying that the company's policy on remote working is no different from his other organisations -- Tesla and SpaceX.

"If not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine." Musk wrote, confirming that employees can work from home, but on conditions."

"Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence." Musk added.

Earlier, reports stated that Musk had forbidden work from home, asking employees to clock in at least 40 hours per week of work to avail of any remote work.

"They should pretend to work somewhere else," Musk wrote in response to a Twitter user, upon being asked to comment on his previous "coming into work is an antiquated concept" remark.

In April, Twitter accepted Musk's proposal to buy and make the social media service private.

However, doubts soon cropped up on Musk's commitment to follow through with the agreement, as he alleged that the company had failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.

In a surprising turn of events in July, Musk, who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter, terminated the deal.

The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.

After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the US market saw a sharp decline.

Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal.

Recently, Musk confirmed that he would move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share.

