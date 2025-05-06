DoT tightens satellite internet rules in India amid security concerns New conditions include real-time location tracking, metadata sharing, device verification, and surveillance zones near borders. These rules will impact existing license holders Airtel OneWeb and Jio SES, as well as applicants like Starlink and Amazon Kuiper.

New Delhi:

Ahead of the commercial rollout of satellite internet in India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced a stringent set of 29–30 new security guidelines for satellite service providers. These norms are aimed at enhancing national security, especially considering the current geopolitical tension with neighbouring countries like Pakistan and China.

The updated guidelines apply to both existing license holders, like Airtel OneWeb and Jio SES, and pending applicants such as Amazon Kuiper and Elon Musk’s Starlink. These new conditions are mandatory for license approval and ongoing operations in India.

Key security conditions set by DoT

Under the new framework, satellite operators must ensure compliance with the following:

Website blocking and Metadata collection: Providers must enable lawful interception, store metadata, and block websites as per Indian laws. User terminal verification: Only registered devices will be allowed to access satellite services in India. Foreign terminals must go through a proper registration process. Real-time location tracking: Companies must track and share the longitude and latitude of user terminals—both fixed and mobile—upon request from security agencies. No data transfer outside India: Providers are required to give an undertaking that Indian user data will not be transferred to foreign servers. Restricted area protocols: Network access will be automatically disabled when a user terminal enters a prohibited or unauthorised zone. Border surveillance zone: Operators must set up a 50 km surveillance zone along India's international border, allowing better oversight in sensitive areas.

Starlink is likely to face further delays

While companies like Jio and Airtel are already working under previous regulatory norms, Starlink has yet to meet even the earlier conditions. With these additional 30 parameters, Starlink’s India launch could face further delays, despite having rolled out services in nearby countries. The strict framework may slow down approvals and testing timelines, especially for international firms not aligned with Indian data laws.

India’s push for secure satellite internet is a clear message: National security will take precedence over speedy tech rollouts.