‘Do not display what is not yours’: IT Secretary issues strict advisory after AI dog controversy

New Delhi:

The controversy surrounding Galgotias University’s AI robotic dog display at the AI Impact Summit 2026 has prompted a strong response from the government and the attendees. IT Secretary S Krishnan has issued a clear warning to every exhibitor who is displaying their tech to be authentic. After immense criticism across social media, the university was asked to leave the summit today.

IT Secretary issues a clear warning to exhibitors

“Exhibitors must not display items that are not theirs,” S Krishnan, the IT Secretary, said, highlighting that such events are meant to highlight genuine innovation done by organisations, and only original work will be appreciated.

The AI Impact Summit has drawn global attention, and it aims to promote responsible and credible AI development not only in India but across the world. Officials have further indicated that originality and transparency are crucial at such high-profile events, and any misleading act will not be appreciated.

What sparked the Galgotias University controversy on day 2?

The issue began after Galgotias University displayed an AI robotic dog at its pavilion, which went viral on social media. A faculty member from the university introduced the robot as ‘Orion’ and stated that it was developed at the university’s Centre of Excellence; later she explained about having a short time to explain the entire scenario when questioned about the authenticity.

Several social media channels and pages claimed the robot resembled the Unitree Go 2, which was manufactured by Unitree, a Chinese robotics company.

After a while, the Chinese company reportedly stated that the robotic dog was indeed its product, which intensified the controversy online, and the university was highly criticised.

After a thorough check and scrutiny, the power supply to the university’s pavilion was shut, and the institution was asked to vacate the stall instantly, as per the reports.

University responds to allegations: Emotionally hurt

In response to allegations and criticism, Galgotias University issued a clarification on social media. It stated that the faculty and students were hurt by what they described as a ‘propaganda campaign’.

The university said that robotics programming is part of its academic curriculum and that students are actively learning AI programming and deploying real-world technical skills. It maintained that its participation at the summit was focused on academic and technological exposure.

Focus on credible innovation, says IT Secretary

IT Secretary S Krishnan strongly emphasised that the controversies should not overshadow the genuine and innovative work that is being showcased by several startups and institutions at the summit. AI Impact Summit 2026 holds a strong code of conduct, and he ensured that only the original and transparent technology will be showcased in the AI ecosystem.