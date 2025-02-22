Delhi Metro corridors to get high-speed internet soon: Know-how The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partnered with Beckhaul Digital Technologies Private Limited to boost internet connectivity across all metro corridors, including the Airport Line.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed an agreement with Beckhaul Digital Technologies Private Limited to enhance internet connectivity across all metro corridors, including the Airport Line, according to an official statement.

700 km Fibre optic rollout

As part of this digital upgrade, Beckhaul Digital Technologies will lay a 700 km fibre optic network along the entire metro system. This initiative aims to provide seamless internet access to commuters, support telecom operators, and strengthen the city’s digital infrastructure.

Phased implementation

The rollout will take place in phases, beginning with the Pink and Magenta Lines. These lines are expected to go live first, while the rest of the network will be upgraded within the next six months, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity throughout the Delhi-NCR region.

Boost for 5G services and smart city projects

This fibre optic network will act as a backbone for high-speed internet, enabling telecom companies, internet service providers, data centres, and smart city initiatives to offer better connectivity. It will also support the smooth implementation of 5G services across Delhi-NCR, making the region future-ready for advanced technological developments.

Supporting India’s digital vision

The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s goal of creating a digitally connected nation. By improving the quality and speed of internet services, this partnership will help telecom providers deliver faster, more reliable connections while allowing DMRC to better utilize its infrastructure.

Better connectivity for commuters

As the demand for high-speed internet and 5G services continues to rise, this project will play a vital role in ensuring that Delhi stays connected. Metro commuters will benefit from faster internet speeds and improved digital services, making their travel experience smoother and more convenient.

