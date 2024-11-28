Delete these 15 fake loan apps now to protect your bank account, over 80 lakh users affected

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Fake loan apps (representational image)

India ranks as the number one country for downloading fake apps, according to a recent report by McAfee. In the last few months, many people have unknowingly downloaded apps that promise quick loans but are actually scams. These fake loan apps can steal your personal information and bank details, putting you at risk of significant fraud. McAfee has identified 15 specific fake loan apps that have been downloaded by millions—about 8 million users in total—mostly from the Google Play Store.

While some of these apps have been removed from the store, many users still have them on their phones, and it's crucial to understand the risks they pose.

Why are these apps dangerous?

These fake loan apps often ask for various permissions when installed, such as access to your calls, messages, camera, microphone, and location. Many people, eager to secure a loan, grant these permissions without realizing the consequences. Once they have access, these apps can easily steal your sensitive data, including one-time passwords needed for banking.

Additionally, these apps are cleverly designed to work around Google’s security measures, which is why they still appear on the Play Store despite being harmful. Users have also reported threats from hackers who manipulate their private photos through these apps.

If you suspect you have one of the following 15 fake loan apps on your phone, it’s important to delete them immediately to protect yourself from potential fraud.

Préstamo Seguro-Rápido, seguro Préstamo Rápido-Credit Easy ได้บาทง่ายๆ-สินเชื่อด่วน RupiahKilat-Dana cair ยืมอย่างมีความสุข – เงินกู้ เงินมีความสุข – สินเชื่อด่วน KreditKu-Uang Online Dana Kilat-Pinjaman kecil Cash Loan-Vay tiền RapidFinance PrêtPourVous Huayna Money IPréstamos: Rápido ConseguirSol-Dinero Rápido ÉcoPrêt Prêt En Ligne

Meanwhile, Google has recently alerted users about a rise in online scams and cyber fraud. As technology becomes increasingly prevalent, scammers have found it easier to con people out of their hard-earned money. They often rely on well-known tactics, such as posing as providers of freebies or enticing investment opportunities. Unfortunately, many individuals fall prey to these scams, resulting in substantial financial losses. To help keep people safe, Google’s Trust and Safety Team has identified five emerging online scam trends.

