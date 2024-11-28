Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first look revealed in hands-on video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (representational image)

Exciting news for Samsung fans! The wait for the new Galaxy S25 series is almost over, as it will be launching in just a few weeks. A video showcasing the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the top model in this new series, has recently been released, revealing its design. This time, Samsung appears to be making significant changes not only to their flagship series but also to other ranges like the Galaxy A, M, and F series. Fans can expect some fresh updates, especially with the camera design, while also seeing some familiar elements.

The hands-on video of the Galaxy S25 Ultra has been trending online. This new series is set to debut globally early next year. Previously, we also caught a glimpse of its design through leaked images, along with a hint at some of its features. One of the standout changes in the Galaxy S25 Ultra is its completely flat corners, moving away from the rounded edges we’ve seen in earlier models. The camera on the back looks similar to its predecessor but has a slightly larger bump this time around.

Another exciting feature is the inclusion of the S-Pen, which is visible in the hands-on video. The phone also sports very slim bezels around its display, giving it a sleek look. Additionally, you'll be able to see the new OneUI 7 interface very clearly in the video, showing off the various apps on the phone. The Galaxy S25 Ultra was also recently spotted on a regulatory site, revealing its model number, SM-S938B. This new series is expected to be powered by an advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

In addition to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung might introduce a new model called the Galaxy S25 Slim. As the name suggests, this model will be thinner and lighter compared to the others. This upcoming flagship series has been noted on various certification sites, including Geekbench, indicating that something exciting is on the way.

