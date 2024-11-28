OnePlus Ace 5 to launch in December, will be rebranded in India as OnePlus 13R

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus Ace 5 (representational image)

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a new series of smartphones called the Ace 5. This series will include two models: the OnePlus Ace 5 and the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro. Interestingly, OnePlus has decided to skip the number '4' and go straight to the Ace 5, which will be the successor to the OnePlus Ace 3. In India, the OnePlus Ace 5 will be available under the name OnePlus 13R, while the Ace 5 Pro will not be launched there.

OnePlus Ace 5 launch

The launch of the OnePlus Ace 5 series is scheduled for December 2024, likely in the first two weeks of the month.

OnePlus Ace 5 specifications

The OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to come with some exciting features. It will run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which means it should offer great performance. The phone will have a flat display with a high resolution, a fingerprint sensor to unlock it by touching the screen, and a large battery capacity ranging from 6000 to 6500mAh, which should provide long-lasting usage. Additionally, it will support very fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge the phone.

However, unlike the more advanced OnePlus 13 model, the Ace 5 (or OnePlus 13R) will not have a camera designed in partnership with Hasselblad, nor will it include a special telephoto lens for zooming in on distant subjects. Overall, the OnePlus Ace 5 is set to bring several upgrades compared to last year's model and aims to appeal to smartphone users looking for value and performance.

In other news, Huawei has recently launched two new smartphones in China: the Mate 70 and the foldable Mate X6. What’s interesting about these devices is that they run on a new operating system called HarmonyOS Next, which Huawei has developed entirely on its own. This is a significant step for the company as it aims to create technology that doesn’t rely on products or services from American companies.

