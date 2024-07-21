CrowdStrike outage impacts 8.5 million Microsoft devices worldwide, company confirms

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Microsoft

A global tech outage which was related to a software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike (on Friday) affected nearly 8.5 million Microsoft users, a blog post stated on Saturday.

The blog further stated, "We currently estimate that CrowdStrike's update affected 8.5 million Windows devices or less than one per cent of all Windows machines.”

A software update by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which is one of the largest operators in the industry has reportedly triggered systems problems that grounded flights, forced broadcasters off air and left customers without access to services like healthcare or banking.

In the blog post, Microsoft further said, "While the percentage was small, the broad economic and societal impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by enterprises that run many critical services.”

CrowdStrike has further helped in developing a solution which will help Microsoft's Azure infrastructure accelerate a fix, said Microsoft.

The company further added that it was working with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, sharing information about the effects Microsoft was seeing across the industry.

The air travel industry was recovering on Saturday from the outage that caused thousands of flights to be cancelled, leaving passengers stranded for hours of delays as airports and airlines were caught up in the IT outage.

Delta Air Lines, one of the hardest-hit airlines, said that as of 10 a.m EDT (1400 GMT) on Saturday, more than 600 flights were cancelled, adding that additional cancellations were expected.

