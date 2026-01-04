Create AI Stickers of anything on WhatsApp: Step-by-step guide If you like conversing with stickers and emoticons, then here is a new way of making chats more expressive, interactive, and secure. WhatsApp has added an exciting AI-powered sticker creation, which enables users to design personalised stickers using simple text prompts.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp keeps dropping new features that make chats more fun, expressive, and, honestly, a lot more secure too. Every year, the app gets smarter — better privacy, easier calling, that kind of thing. But the one update everyone’s talking about? AI-powered sticker creation. Now you can whip up your own personalised stickers just by typing out what you want.

With the New Year 2026 coming up, these AI stickers are a cool way to send something different. Forget boring text messages. You can dream up a festive design, add some animation, or play around with creative fonts. Your chats stand out, and your greetings feel more, well, you.

So, what’s the deal with AI stickers on WhatsApp? Basically, you type a prompt—anything from “Happy New Year 2026 fireworks” to “colourful celebration sticker”—and the app’s AI generates a bunch of sticker options for you. No more hunting for third-party packs. It’s super handy for holidays, birthdays, or any big moment when you want to send something a little more personal.

Here’s how you make your own AI stickers for the New Year 2026:

First, update WhatsApp to the latest version (Android or iOS — doesn’t matter). Heads up: right now, this feature’s only in certain places.

When you’re ready:

Open WhatsApp

Jump into the chat where you want to send your sticker

Tap the emoji icon next to the text box

Switch to the Stickers tab (it’s the little square icon)

Tap “Create” or the plus (+) for AI Stickers

Type your prompt, like:

“Happy New Year 2026 festive sticker”

“Animated New Year 2026 greeting”

“Colourful New Year celebration with fireworks”

Wait a few seconds while WhatsApp cooks up your options

Pick your favourite and hit send

If you love it, save it for next time

A couple of things to keep in mind

The AI is smart and clever at the same time, but it is not perfect, so do not rely totally on it. Sometimes the design is not quite what you imagined, or maybe the text comes out weird. You can report any sticker that looks off or feels inappropriate right from the app. And once you’ve created a sticker, you can use it again, tweak it, or share it with other friends. Honestly, it makes sending festive greetings way easier.

Other stickers besides photo

Not in the mood to create your own sticker? No problem.

WhatsApp has several existing stickers already, which are ready to go. Just head to the sticker section, find “All Stickers”, and tap the plus icon to add it.