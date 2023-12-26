Cornea launches India's 110-inch interactive flat panel at Rs 11 Lakh | Details

Follow us on Image Source : CORNEA Cornea 110-inch interactive flat panel

Cornea, an interactive display technology provider has come up with a colossal 110-inch interactive flat panel in India, which has been priced at Rs 1,099,999. Claimed to be positioned as India’s largest interactive display, the panel is powered by a Quad Core A55 processor, which offers advanced features for collaborative presentations and innovative teamwork.

Where to order?

The interactive flat panel display could be ordered from Cornea's website, the Government’s e-Marketplace (GeM) portal and Amazon. Boasting cutting-edge features, it is powered by a Quad Core A55 processor, which claims to provide seamless performance during presentations, conferences, and professional settings.

Smart office systems integration

The flat panel has been designed to integrate smart office systems, and it comes equipped with voice control functionalities for enhanced usability. It further offers a 4K Ultra HD display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Also, the display is claimed to be dust-proof, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.

About the viewing experience

Cornea comes with an interactive flat panel which has been tailored to elevate the corporate and educational environments with a premium viewing experience. The ultra HD resolution, vibrant colours and high contrast ratio contribute to an immersive and engaging visual display.

Ankit Garg, the Director at Cornea, further highlighted the transformative impact of the advanced touchscreen on collaboration and presentations. The premium flat panel has been positioned as a game-changer for educators and professionals, and it is expected to redefine the sharing and interaction of ideas.

With an array of features, including immersive sound and voice control, the new Cornea's 110-inch interactive flat panel claims to aim at setting a new standard for interactive displays in the country.

