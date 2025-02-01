Copilot's Think Deeper feature now powered by OpenAI's o1 model: Free for all users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ChatGPT

0icrosoft has announced that it is offering OpenAI's flagship o1 reasoning model to all Copilot users, even those on the free tier. The integration of this advanced model is expected to enhance the Think Deeper feature within the Copilot AI chatbot, allowing users to tackle more complex queries and receive detailed insights. Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, shared the news on LinkedIn, confirming the rollout of this powerful feature.

What is Think Deeper?

Originally introduced as an experimental feature in Copilot Labs, Think Deeper will enable the Copilot AI chatbot to provide more comprehensive and reasoned answers. Now, with the inclusion of OpenAI’s o1 reasoning model, the feature is gaining new capabilities.

Think Deeper will enable the chatbot to offer in-depth advice, tackle personal and complex topics, and provide useful comparisons.

Enhanced features with o1 Model

The o1 model-powered Think Deeper can now provide tailored suggestions on topics like career transitions, educational milestones and project planning. It further helps the users to explore career options, resources, and industry trends in greater detail. Whether it is planning a new career path or strategising for a new project, Think Deeper offers a comprehensive step-by-step guide to follow.

How to access ‘Think Deeper’ in Copilot

To access this feature in the Copilot mobile app, follow these simple steps:

Sign in with your Microsoft account. Type your query into the app. Tap on the three-dot menu on the right side of the text field. Select “Think Deeper” from the floating menu.

Copilot will then take around 30 seconds to process your input, considering your question from all angles before providing an answer.

