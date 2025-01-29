Protect your iPhone data with 5 free Apple Security Tools: Details

Apple, a leading tech brand has built a strong reputation for user privacy and security, by making iPhones one of the safest smartphones at present. With the rising number of digital threats, iPhone users will have the option to enhance their data protection by enabling built-in privacy tools, which many users aren’t aware of.
So, in case you are an iPhone user, here are the five essential security features you should activate right now, to keep your data safe and private.
1. Safe browsing on Safari
Apple makes sure that online activity will remain private by blocking websites from tracking your browsing history, search data and autofill information.
iPhone users could even lock this data behind Touch ID or Face ID for an extra security layer on the device.
How to enable the feature?
- Go to Settings
- Navigate Safari
- Reach on Advanced
- Privacy-Preserving Ad Measurement
- Turn it on.
2. Avoid link tracking
Websites often add extra tracking data in URLs to monitor your online behaviour.
Apple's Link Tracking Protection removes this extra data, keeping your searches private when using Safari, Messages and Mail.
How to enable the setting?
- Go to Settings
- Then click on Safari
- Go to Advanced
- Remove Tracking Parameters
- Then enable it.
3. Stop apps from tracking your location
Want apps to stop tracking your exact location? iPhones have your covers as it will enable you to set an approximate location instead of your precise GPS data.
This is a useful setting for location-based services like restaurants, cafes and more- while maintaining privacy.
How to enable this setting?
- Go to Settings
- Privacy & Security
- Location Services
- And toggle on Approximate Location for specific apps.
4. Control contact sharing with apps
Today, many applications request access to your entire contact list, but Apple enables you to choose specific contacts instead.
This feature is available on iOS 18, and will further prevent apps from collecting unnecessary personal data.
How to enable this setting?
- Go to Settings
- Then Privacy & Security
- Contacts and select which contacts apps can access.
5. Manage App Permissions with Privacy Report
Want to see which apps have access to your iPhone camera, microphone, and location?
The App Privacy Report will provide detailed insights into app activity, which will help you to revoke permissions if needed.
How to enable this setting?
- Go to Settings
- Navigate to Privacy & Security
- Tap on App Privacy Report
- Turn it on.
