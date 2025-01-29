Protect your iPhone data with 5 free Apple Security Tools: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple's free security features: How to keep your iPhone safe?

Apple, a leading tech brand has built a strong reputation for user privacy and security, by making iPhones one of the safest smartphones at present. With the rising number of digital threats, iPhone users will have the option to enhance their data protection by enabling built-in privacy tools, which many users aren’t aware of.

So, in case you are an iPhone user, here are the five essential security features you should activate right now, to keep your data safe and private.

1. Safe browsing on Safari

Apple makes sure that online activity will remain private by blocking websites from tracking your browsing history, search data and autofill information.

iPhone users could even lock this data behind Touch ID or Face ID for an extra security layer on the device.

How to enable the feature?

Go to Settings

Navigate Safari

Reach on Advanced

Privacy-Preserving Ad Measurement

Turn it on.

2. Avoid link tracking

Websites often add extra tracking data in URLs to monitor your online behaviour.

Apple's Link Tracking Protection removes this extra data, keeping your searches private when using Safari, Messages and Mail.

How to enable the setting?

Go to Settings

Then click on Safari

Go to Advanced

Remove Tracking Parameters

Then enable it.

3. Stop apps from tracking your location

Want apps to stop tracking your exact location? iPhones have your covers as it will enable you to set an approximate location instead of your precise GPS data.

This is a useful setting for location-based services like restaurants, cafes and more- while maintaining privacy.

How to enable this setting?

Go to Settings

Privacy & Security

Location Services

And toggle on Approximate Location for specific apps.

4. Control contact sharing with apps

Today, many applications request access to your entire contact list, but Apple enables you to choose specific contacts instead.

This feature is available on iOS 18, and will further prevent apps from collecting unnecessary personal data.

How to enable this setting?

Go to Settings

Then Privacy & Security

Contacts and select which contacts apps can access.

5. Manage App Permissions with Privacy Report

Want to see which apps have access to your iPhone camera, microphone, and location?

The App Privacy Report will provide detailed insights into app activity, which will help you to revoke permissions if needed.

How to enable this setting?

Go to Settings

Navigate to Privacy & Security

Tap on App Privacy Report

Turn it on.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 29: Avail free rewards for enhanced gameplay

ALSO READ: Jio adds 2 new voice and SMS-only prepaid plans starting at Rs 448 onwards: Details