Fire erupts inside California's Disneyland Resort parking garage, black smoke engulfs sky: Video Some operations of the Disneyland Resort in California were temporarily closed after fire erupted inside Disneyland Resort parking garage. The incident damaged almost a dozen cars, while no injuries are reported so far.

More than a dozen cars were damaged after a fire broke out at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Friday morning (local time), USA Today reports. The Anaheim Fire Department responded to a call around 10 am about an on-fire vehicle in Pixar Pals Parking Structure. No injuries have been reported so far. The report adds that six to 12 cars were damaged in the fire.

The police initially believed a Toyota RAV4 to be the cause of the fire, but later the fire department said it originated from a Kia Sportage SUV. However, the exact reason for the fire is yet unknown.

While no areas of the Disneyland Resort theme park were damaged due to fire, the fire department said that some operations were temporarily closed on Friday evening.