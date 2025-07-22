CMF Watch 3 Pro launched but you can't buy it: Here's why CMF Watch 3 Pro replaces the Watch 2 Pro. The newly launched smartwatch features enhanced health tracking capabilities and a metal body.

New Delhi:

Nothing's sub-brand CMF has launched a new smartwatch, the CMF Watch 3 Pro, which is available in selected markets. The Watch 3 Pro succeeds the Watch 2 Pro and comes with features such as AI-backed health tracking, a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen, and ChatGPT access. The watch features a metal mid-frame and is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. It also allows users to sync health tracking data with third-party apps.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Price

The CMF Watch 3 Pro is currently not available in India, and it's not clear when the watch will arrive in the country. As for the price, the smartwatch is priced at EUR 99 in Italy (around Rs 10,000) and JPY 13,800 (around Rs 8,100) in Japan.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Specifications

The CMF Watch 3 Pro features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466x466 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a peak brightness of 670 nits. It also supports more than 120 watch faces.

As for the health tracking features, the watch gets improved heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep cycle tracking, blood oxygen level tracking, stress tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking. It also offers 3D animated warm-up guides and breathing exercises.

The watch is powered by a 350mAh battery, which claims to offer up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge with typical use. It claims to last for 10 days with heavy use.

The watch also supports gesture control and offers Bluetooth calling, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS connectivity.

Meanwhile, Nothing has launched their first-ever headphones, the Nothing Headphone (1). These headphones feature an impressive playback time of up to 80 hours and come equipped with real-time adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). Additional highlights include LED indicators to show charging status, on-head detection, a low lag mode, and much more.

