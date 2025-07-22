WhatsApp to revolutionise user experience with AI summary of unread chat: Here's how it works A new AI-based feature is coming soon for WhatsApp users. With this feature, users will be able to view summaries of their unread chats.

A new and exciting feature is coming soon for millions of Android users on WhatsApp. This feature aims to simplify the experience for users by providing a summary of unread messages from multiple chats in one place. The feature is named as 'Quick Recap' and it will allow users to view summaries of selected chats without the need to read each message individually. This functionality will be powered by Meta AI. Previously, WhatsApp introduced a feature that offers AI-generated summaries of unread messages from individual chats.

Android users will benefit

According to a report from WABetaInfo, this feature has been spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Currently, it is still in the development phase but is expected to be integrated into the messaging app soon. WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot showcasing this feature.

WhatsApp to provide AI summary of unread chat

How to use the Quick Recap feature

As per screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, users will have the option to select unread messages from multiple chats at once. The Quick Recap feature will then display a detailed summary of all those messages. Users can find this option in the three-dot menu at the top of the WhatsApp app. To view the summary of unread chats, users should navigate to the Quick Recap option and select the desired messages.

In addition to this feature, WhatsApp is actively working on several new functionalities that will soon be available on both Android and iOS versions. However, there is no specific information regarding when the Quick Recap feature will be rolled out to general users. At the moment, it is available to those who have signed up for the beta program through the Google Play Store.

