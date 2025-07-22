Google offers first look at Pixel 10 Series around month ahead of its launch: Here's what's new Google has revealed the design of the upcoming Pixel 10 Series on its official online store. The smartphone will feature minor design modifications.

New Delhi:

Google is all set to launch its Pixel 10 Series smartphones globally on August 20. Ahead of their scheduled launch next month, the company has offered a first look at the upcoming smartphone. A short video, currently available on the Google Store page, showcases the design of the upcoming smartphone.

Google Pixel 10 design

The device's name isn't visible on the page, but various reports suggest that it might be the base model, the Pixel 10. It has a design similar to the Google Pixel 9, though there are some minute differences. These include a new grayish-blue finish, a tweaked back design that makes the phone's back look like it's rising out of the frame, and an additional camera.

Reports suggest that the tech giant may offer a telephoto lens on all its upcoming models, which was exclusive to Pixel 9 Pro models last year. However, some also suggest that the device in the video could be the Pixel 10 Pro. There isn't much information available in the video itself.

The company is rumoured to be focusing on offering technical upgrades to the Pixel 10 Series instead of radical design changes. The smartphone series could feature the Tensor G5 chipset, Qi2 support, and more.

Same day repair service

Google India has announced same-day repairs for Pixel smartphone users in India. This means if you have a Pixel phone and it needs fixing, you can take it to specific centers in major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, as well as some other important cities.

If you drop off your phone at one of these centers before 2 PM, they aim to fix it and have it ready for you by the end of the day, as long as there aren't any major issues. In addition to phones, these centers can also repair accessories like earbuds and smartwatches.

ALSO READ: Work-from-home scam busted in Delhi: How scam unfolded and essential tips to protect yourself