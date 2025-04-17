CMF Phone 2 Pro chipset revealed ahead of April 28 launch, promises faster performance, improved graphics This is the second time that CMF has revealed details about the upcoming Phone 2 Pro. The company earlier confirmed that it will come with a charger in the box.

New Delhi:

Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, is set to launch a new smartphone in India along with a range of audio products. The upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro will succeed last year's CMF Phone 1. Scheduled for release on April 28, the smartphone will be unveiled alongside the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and CMF Buds 2 Plus earphones. You’ll be able to purchase the phone on Flipkart.

Ahead of its launch, CMF has shared details about the chipset that will power the new device. According to a post on X by CMF, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC. For context, the current Phone 1 operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The new handset is anticipated to deliver a maximum of 10 percent faster CPU performance and up to a five percent improvement in graphics compared to last year’s model. This chip also boasts MediaTek's sixth-generation NPU, providing an impressive 4.8 TOPS in AI performance.

This marks the second time that the company has disclosed information about the smartphone. Previously, Nothing's co-founder and India President, Akis Evangelidis, announced that the phone will come with a charger included in the box.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is designed to handle 120fps for BGMI gaming, features a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and offers a 53 percent boost in network performance. It’s also been teased as having a thin and lightweight design, making it an attractive option for users on the go.

Although we don't have all the details yet about the CMF Phone 2 Pro, a recent sneak peek has shown us what the back of the phone will look like. It has smooth plastic sides and a screw that holds the new back design in place. The picture reveals a shiny surface with a matte finish and features the CMF by Nothing logo in the bottom left corner. Many people are excited that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will improve on its earlier version, making it an even better experience for users.

