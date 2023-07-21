ChatGPT Upgrade: 'Customised Instructions' feature now available for users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OpenAI rolls out 'Customised Instructions' for ChatGPT

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) research organisation, has unveiled a new feature for ChatGPT that empowers users to share personalised instructions with the AI-powered chatbot. Known as 'customised instructions,' this innovative addition allows users to shape future conversations with ChatGPT according to their preferences and needs.

The company announced that the custom instructions feature is currently available in Beta for Plus users, with plans for a wider rollout to all users in the near future. However, it's worth noting that the feature is not yet accessible in the UK and EU regions.

With this new capability, users gain the flexibility to edit or delete their custom instructions at any time, enabling them to mold ChatGPT's responses for subsequent interactions.

The company mentioned the privacy and security of user data, assuring that custom instructions won't be shared with viewers of shared links. However, it's important to be aware that if third-party plug-ins are used, the model may share relevant information with plug-in developers based on the instructions provided by users.

The company advised users to exercise caution when using third-party plug-ins and avoid sharing sensitive information that they don't want to disclose to plug-in developers.

For iOS users, accessing the custom instructions feature is simple. It can be found under ChatGPT Account Settings > Custom Instructions. On the web, users can access the feature by clicking on their name and selecting 'Custom Instructions.' By entering instructions into both fields and clicking 'Show tips' for examples, users can fine-tune their interactions. Afterward, they can save their preferences for future conversations.

OpenAI also clarified that when users delete their OpenAI accounts, any custom instructions tied to their accounts will be deleted within 30 days as part of the account removal process.

Furthermore, in a recent update, the company integrated Bing search for Plus plan users and improved the history search feature in the ChatGPT application on iOS.

