Nothing Phone (2) now up for sale in India: Price, offers, and specs

Nothing has recently launched its highly anticipated second-generation smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), in India. After an initial round of pre-orders and pop-up store purchases, the device is now available for open sale starting today, July 21st, from noon. Here's all you need to know about this newly launched phone's pricing, offers, and specifications.
Pricing and Offers:
The Nothing Phone (2) offers three variants to choose from:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant - Rs 44,999 (Available in Dark Grey)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant - Rs 49,999 (Available in Dark Grey and White)
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant - Rs 54,999 (Available in Dark Grey and White)
For HDFC and Axis Bank debit and credit cardholders, there's an exciting Rs 3,000 discount, making the deal even more attractive.
Accessories:
Alongside the Nothing Phone (2), the brand is offering various accessories at discounted prices:
- Phone (2) Case - Rs 499
- Ear (2) Stick - Rs 4,250 (Originally Rs 6,999)
- Screen Protector - Rs 399
- Power Adapter - Rs 1,499
Specifications:
- Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, reaching a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz
- Cameras: Equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) + 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor at the back and a 32MP shooter at the front
- Operating System: Running on the latest Android 13 with Nothing's custom OS
- Battery: A 4,700mAh battery
- Charging: Supports 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging
The Nothing Phone (2) can be purchased from Flipkart and select offline retail outlets. It is also available on Amazon for those who prefer to shop there.
Instant Discount Offer:
Prospective buyers can avail of an enticing instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 when using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Citi Credit and Debit cards to purchase the Nothing Phone (2). As a bonus, Flipkart is offering the premium Nothing Earstick, originally priced at Rs 6,999, for just Rs 4,250 with the purchase of the Nothing Phone (2).