Nothing Phone (2) now up for sale in India: Price, offers, and specs

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone (2) hits Indian market

Nothing has recently launched its highly anticipated second-generation smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), in India. After an initial round of pre-orders and pop-up store purchases, the device is now available for open sale starting today, July 21st, from noon. Here's all you need to know about this newly launched phone's pricing, offers, and specifications.

Pricing and Offers:

The Nothing Phone (2) offers three variants to choose from:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant - Rs 44,999 (Available in Dark Grey)

12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant - Rs 49,999 (Available in Dark Grey and White)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant - Rs 54,999 (Available in Dark Grey and White)

For HDFC and Axis Bank debit and credit cardholders, there's an exciting Rs 3,000 discount, making the deal even more attractive.

Accessories:

Alongside the Nothing Phone (2), the brand is offering various accessories at discounted prices:

Phone (2) Case - Rs 499

Ear (2) Stick - Rs 4,250 (Originally Rs 6,999)

Screen Protector - Rs 399

Power Adapter - Rs 1,499

Specifications:

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, reaching a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, reaching a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz Cameras: Equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) + 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor at the back and a 32MP shooter at the front

Equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) + 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor at the back and a 32MP shooter at the front Operating System: Running on the latest Android 13 with Nothing's custom OS

Running on the latest Android 13 with Nothing's custom OS Battery: A 4,700mAh battery

A 4,700mAh battery Charging: Supports 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging

The Nothing Phone (2) can be purchased from Flipkart and select offline retail outlets. It is also available on Amazon for those who prefer to shop there.

Instant Discount Offer:

Prospective buyers can avail of an enticing instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 when using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Citi Credit and Debit cards to purchase the Nothing Phone (2). As a bonus, Flipkart is offering the premium Nothing Earstick, originally priced at Rs 6,999, for just Rs 4,250 with the purchase of the Nothing Phone (2).

Latest Technology News