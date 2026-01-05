CES 2026: ASUS ROG RGB OLED Gaming Monitors unveiled with 360Hz refresh rate, brighter display and more ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) showcased its next-generation RGB Stripe Pixel OLED gaming monitors, promising sharper visuals, clearer text, deeper blacks, and ultra-fast refresh rates. With new QD-OLED and Tandem OLED panels, improved durability, and gamer-focused features.

New Delhi:

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) just unveiled an impressive lineup of next-gen gaming monitors at CES 2026, doubling down on its dominance in the OLED monitor world. The company claims that they are the top pick for OLED gaming displays, and pro gamers prefer the same.

ASUS rolled out a new RGB Stripe Pixel OLED technology. Basically, it tackles that annoying colour fringing and makes text way clearer. If you’re glued to your screen for hours—gaming or working—you’ll notice visuals look sharper and easier on your eyes.

So, what’s the deal with RGB Stripe Pixel OLED? Regular OLED panels sometimes get tripped up by how their subpixels are arranged, which messes with image sharpness. The new tech fixes that. You get:

Crisp text and images

Spot-on colours

Less eye strain, even after long sessions

ASUS has also paired it with its ROG BlackShield film, which claims to toughen up the panel and really brings out those deep blacks.

Here’s what’s new in the ROG RGB QD-OLED lineup:

ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDN

This is the world’s first RGB OLED gaming monitor.

It’s got a 34-inch curved WQHD (3440 x 1440) display, a blazing 360Hz refresh rate, and a lightning-fast 0.03ms response time.

Thanks to the BlackShield film, blacks look up to 40 per cent deeper.

You will also be getting a wide 99 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR True Black 500.

For ports, there’s DisplayPort 2.1a, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W charging.

ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS

This one’s a bit more compact but keeps the same 34-inch WQHD screen.

The refresh rate clocks in at 280Hz.

It uses the same RGB OLED and BlackShield tech and sports a smaller stand to save you some desk space.

Tandem RGB OLED: ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM

The PG27UCWM steps it up with a Tandem RGB OLED panel for richer colours and brighter images.

It’s got a 26.5-inch screen and a cool Dual Mode feature—run it at 4K with 240Hz or drop to Full HD at a super-fast 480Hz.

Dolby Vision support is onboard, and the monitor has a sleek, transparent rear panel.

Upgraded ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM Gen 3

ASUS also updated its popular 32-inch 4K OLED with a 240Hz refresh rate, tougher build, and even deeper blacks. Dolby Vision and HDR True Black are both here.

Smart features to keep your OLED display safe

Every new ROG OLED monitor packs OLED Care Pro with a Neo Proximity Sensor, making sure the panel stays in top shape. You get easy controls with DisplayWidget Center and ROG Gaming AI to make dark scenes pop. These features work together to prevent burn-in and keep your games looking sharp, no matter how long you play.