Mexico's drug lord El Mencho killed LIVE: Indian embassy issues safety advisory amid violence

New Delhi:

El Mencho killed LIVE: El Mencho, whose real name was Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, was killed after a major security operation by Mexican forces in the western state of Jalisco on Sunday. El Mencho was the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). El Mencho was captured during a military raid in areas including Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. He was seriously injured in a shootout and later died while being airlifted to Mexico City, according to Mexico’s defense ministry. His death marks one of the biggest blows to drug cartels in recent years. However, the operation also triggered violent clashes and chaos in several states.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE udpates on El Mencho killing...