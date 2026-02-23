Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Mexico's drug lord El Mencho killed LIVE: Indian embassy issues safety advisory amid violence
 Live now

Mexico's drug lord El Mencho killed LIVE: Indian embassy issues safety advisory amid violence

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Mexican forces carried out a massive security operation in Jalisco on Sunday, during which they captured and fatally injured notorious drug lord Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Mexico's drug lord El Mincho killed LIVE
Mexico's drug lord El Mincho killed LIVE Image Source : X/AP
New Delhi:

El Mencho killed LIVE: El Mencho, whose real name was Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, was killed after a major security operation by Mexican forces in the western state of Jalisco on Sunday. El Mencho was the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). El Mencho was captured during a military raid in areas including Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. He was seriously injured in a shootout and later died while being airlifted to Mexico City, according to Mexico’s defense ministry. His death marks one of the biggest blows to drug cartels in recent years. However, the operation also triggered violent clashes and chaos in several states.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE udpates on El Mencho killing...

 

Live updates :Mexico's drug lord El Mencho killed LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:08 AM (IST)Feb 23, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Indian embassy issues advisory for nationals in Mexico

    Following the violence, the Indian Embassy advised Indian nationals in Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León to stay indoors until further notice.

     

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Feb 23, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Trump involved in El Mencho killing?

    A brief message from US President Donald Trump has added a new political angle to the killing of Mexican drug lord El Mencho. Soon after the cartel chief was confirmed dead, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “We’re winning too much, it’s just not fair! President DJT,” a comment that quickly fueled speculation about whether Washington had played a bigger role in the operation. Responding to the growing claims, Mexico’s embassy in Washington firmly denied any direct US involvement, stating that the raid in Tapalpa was fully planned and executed by “Mexican special forces only”, while US agencies only shared limited intelligence as part of ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

     

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Feb 23, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    How did El Mencho die?

    Mexico’s defense ministry confirmed that El Mencho died while being flown to Mexico City for treatment. He did not survive the journey.

     

  • 8:59 AM (IST)Feb 23, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Mexico's most wanted drug lord El Mencho captured after shootout

    During the raid, security forces captured El Mencho after a heavy gun battle. Officials said he was badly injured in the exchange of fire.

     

  • 8:58 AM (IST)Feb 23, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Massive security operation launched in Mexico

    Mexico carried out a large-scale military operation in Jalisco on Sunday. Security forces targeted key cartel strongholds in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Mexico Drug Peddler Drug Scam Jalisco
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\