Youth Congress AI Summit protest: Fifth accused nabbed from Gwalior, sent to two-day police custody

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has arrested a fifth accused in the Bharat Mandapam AI Summit incident, involving a protest by the Youth Congress workers. Jitendra Yadav has been arrested from Gwalior. He is associated with the Youth Congress. Yadav has been sent to police custody for 2 days.

Earlier, four Congress Youth Wing workers—Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav—were taken into custody in connection with the case. On Saturday, the Patiala House Court denied the bail petitions of all four accused and remanded them to police custody for five days.

Congress youth workers’ stir at AI summit

On Friday at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, a group of Youth Congress activists staged a high‑profile protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue. The demonstrators removed their shirts and chanted slogans against the central government to voice their opposition to a trade agreement with the United States.

Eyewitnesses said the disruption occurred during the morning session when the protesters stood up and began shouting, drawing the attention of delegates and officials inside one of the summit halls. Security personnel were seen working to control the situation as the group expressed their grievances.

The protest took place on the final day of the five‑day summit, which has drawn global leaders and technology experts to discuss developments and the future of artificial intelligence.

PM Modi tears into Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly rebuked the Congress party over the protest by Youth Congress workers.

“The Congress has continuously obstructed Parliament and created chaos. They show hatred not just for me but even insult my family. Their actions at the AI Global Summit broke all norms,” he said.

He observed that even Congress’s own supporters were taken aback by its actions, with some choosing to step back from the party because of its conduct.

