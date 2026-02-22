Youth Congress shirtless protest at AI Summit: Delhi Police seizes car, detains protester in crackdown

New Delhi:

Delhi Police recovered a car linked to Krishan Hari, a central Youth Congress protester from the disruptive AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The vehicle yielded T-shirts and posters bearing anti-PM slogans like "PM is Compromised" and jabs at the India-US trade deal, directly connecting it to the shirtless stunt that halted sessions. This breakthrough escalates the probe into the February 19 flash mob that shocked global AI leaders and PM Modi's flagship event.

Second activist nabbed, arrest imminent

Authorities detained another Youth Congress demonstrator, with formal arrest expected shortly as evidence mounts. The individual joins initial detainees who stormed Hall Number 5, stripping to reveal provocative messaging on employment, trade policies and Epstein file nods- actions a Delhi court later slammed as tarnishing India's republic image. Quick security response whisked them out, but the political firestorm rages with BJP demanding apologies.

Raids intensify: Special Cell hunts fugitives

Delhi Police's Special Cell (Anti Terror Unit) and Crime Branch launched relentless raids across the capital targeting remaining protesters who slipped the net post-demo. Intelligence suggests a coordinated entry via QR passes, with outer layers hiding inflammatory gear until the opportune moment. Piyush Goyal blasted the "characterless, brainless" antics, while PM Modi quipped the nation already sees Congress as "naked"- fuelling a slugfest amid the summit's tech glamour.

PM Modi blasts Congress' "Shirtless" AI Summit stunt as national disgrace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a blistering critique of Congress during a Meerut rally on February 22, branding their Youth Congress "shirtless" protest at the India AI Impact Summit a "shameful act dishonoring the nation." He accused the party's "crazy" (sirfira) and "unruly" (belagaam) leaders of turning a global tech showcase into a platform for destruction, shamelessly cheering antics that mocked India's pride before international delegates.

Media shielding plea: "Don't save Congress"

Modi urged media outlets to report truthfully without framing his barbs as mere opposition attacks, slamming selective coverage that erases "Congress" from headlines. "Congress sins, others suffer- but why protect them? Only Congress pulled this stunt; TMC, DMK, BSP, NC stayed clear," he noted, thanking allies for condemning it and calling the grand old party a national burden.

Summit sabotage: From innovation to insult

The PM highlighted how protesters stormed the Delhi event- focused on AI advancement and India-US ties- shedding shirts to flash anti-PM slogans on jobs and trade deals. "Nation already sees you naked—why strip further?" he quipped, insisting PM's chair demands public trust, not parliamentary stunts like women MPs storming treasury benches.