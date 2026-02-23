Mani Shankar Aiyar's another attack on Congress, asks Rahul Gandhi to step down as INDIA bloc leader

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has questioned Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, urging him to step down as the leader of the INDIA bloc. Aiyar suggested several prominent opposition figures, including Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, M.K. Stalin, and Tejashwi Yadav, as potential leaders to take over the role from Gandhi.

Highlighting the Congress party’s recent electoral setbacks, he emphasised that these leaders could dedicate more time to strengthening and reinforcing the alliance.

"We were so incapable that we kept Mamata Banerjee away, and this led to Congress being weakened. I hope that instead of trying to hold on to this position, Rahul Gandhi allows regional party leaders—whether it is Stalin, Mamata Didi, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, or someone else—to take charge. They may be able to dedicate more time," he said.

Reacting over his statement, Congress leader Imran Masood said only Rahul Gandhi could lead the INDIA bloc effectively. He said only Rahul Gandhi could compete with the BJP.

Aiyar pitches Pinarayi Vijayan for Kerala CM

This is not the first time that Mani Shankar Aiyar has taken a critical stance toward the Congress. In a previous remark, he suggested that Pinarayi Vijayan was well-positioned to retain his role as Kerala’s Chief Minister. His comments were made as the Congress gears up for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Aiyar made this remark while speaking at the international seminar titled ‘Vision 2031: Development and Democracy’, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself. He hailed Vijayan and suggested that amendments should be made to strengthen Kerala’s position in the Panchayati Raj system.

"In the presence of the chief minister, who I am sure will be the next chief minister, I renew my plea that in order to reinforce Kerala as the best panchayati raj state in the country, state laws should be amended based on practical experience, Thomas Isaac's insights, the five-volume report I chaired and the note on district planning by V K Ramachandran circulated by the Planning Commission when it truly supported panchayati raj," he said.

