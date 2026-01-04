Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get satellite voice and video calling: What it means for users Samsung is preparing to finally introduce satellite-based voice and video calling on its flagship Galaxy S26 series, which is set to launch this year, which will offer emergency-grade connectivity to the users, even when mobile networks are unavailable.

New Delhi:

Samsung is reportedly gearing up for a big leap in connectivity with the Galaxy S26 series, which should show up in early 2026. The official launch date’s still a bit up in the air, but the latest leaks point to something interesting: Samsung might finally bring satellite-based voice and video calling to its top-tier phones. That’s a feature iPhone users have been bragging about for a while now.

If these rumours hold up, Samsung’s basically closing that gap with Apple and giving users a way to stay connected in emergencies—even if there’s no cell signal in sight.

So, how’s this supposed to work?

Word is, Samsung will use the new Exynos 2600 chip in some S26 models. This chip reportedly packs a next-gen modem that supports satellite communication, including voice and video calls. Samsung hasn’t come out and spelt out exactly what this modem can do, but people in the industry seem pretty convinced the Exynos will offer non-terrestrial network (NTN) support—just like Apple’s satellite SOS and messaging that showed up with the iPhone 14 line.

If you are wondering what this means for everyday use, here’s the basic idea. Say you are stuck somewhere with zero network coverage—your phone figures that out on its own, switches into satellite mode (if you are in a region that supports it), and lets you make emergency calls or even video calls by connecting straight to satellites. Those calls get routed through whatever satellite provider Samsung partners with, and there might be a subscription or a cap on free usage. Samsung will probably need to team up with a global satellite operator—kind of like how Apple works with Globalstar.

Why does any of this matter?

Satellite calling is a big deal if you’re in a remote spot, caught in a disaster, or just somewhere the regular network doesn’t reach. In places like rural India, where coverage can drop out fast, this could be a real lifesaver. But, let’s be real: most people probably won’t use this every day, and these services usually come with limits or extra charges.

There’s always this back-and-forth between Samsung and Apple. Samsung poked fun at Apple for not having foldable phones, but now they’re playing catch-up on satellite features. And with all the talk about an iPhone Fold landing in 2026, Samsung’s not sitting still—they’re reportedly working on some fresh foldable designs to keep their edge in the premium market.

For now, satellite voice and video calling on the S26 is still unofficial. We’ll know more as the launch gets closer. But if Samsung really pulls this off, it could change the game for smartphone connectivity—especially for anyone who needs peace of mind when the regular network just isn’t there.