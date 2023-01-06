CES 2023: Qualcomm Snapdragon Satellite for bring connectivity to premium Android devices

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Qualcomm

Qualcomm, a chip-maker company has announced the new 'Snapdragon Satellite' which is a satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones. The new Snapdragon Satellite was unleashed at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023.

Qualcomm and global satellite communications company, Iridium, have entered into an agreement to bring the satellite-based connectivity to next-generation premium Android smartphones.

Moreover, the US-based technology company Garmin looks forward to collaborating with support for emergency messaging, according to the company.

"Kicking off in premium smartphones later this year, this new addition to our Snapdragon platform strongly positions us to enable satellite communication capabilities and service offerings across multiple device categories," Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, of cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

Snapdragon Satellite will offer global coverage from pole to pole and can support two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, and other messaging applications -- for a variety of purposes such as emergencies or recreation in remote, rural and offshore locations.

"Iridium is proud to be the satellite network that supports Snapdragon Satellite for premium smartphones," said Matt Desch, CEO, of Iridium.

"Our network is tailored for this service -- our advanced, LEO satellites cover every part of the globe and support the lower-power, low-latency connections ideal for the satellite-powered services enabled by the industry-leading Snapdragon Satellite," he added.

The company also mentioned that beyond smartphones, Snapdragon Satellite can expand to other devices, including laptops, tablets, vehicles and IoT (Internet of Things).

